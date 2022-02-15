ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Clinton 52-42 on Monday night in the SAC-7 boys high school basketball tournament.

The second-seeded Eagles beat the seventh-seeded Dark Horses for a third time in six nights. East Bladen plays at third-seeded Red Springs on Thursday night at 7:30; the Red Devils’ programs are hosting girls and boys semifinals and finals. The championship is Friday night.

East Bladen has won five straight, climbing to 15-7 on the season. The Eagles were 9-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Clinton exited 7-16 and loser of four straight.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.