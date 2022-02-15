ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen downed Clinton 69-51 on Monday night in the SAC-7 girls high school basketball tournament.

The second-seeded Lady Eagles won a matchup of the two teams for the third time in six nights. East Bladen advanced to the tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at Red Springs, where third-seeded Fairmont — a 52-17 winner over West Bladen — awaits in a 7:30 p.m. matchup. The championship is Friday.

The Lady Eagles, 10-2 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference regular season, have won four straight and are 22-2 this season.

Junior Maegan Burney scored 20 points to lead East Bladen, and also had three steals and rebounds. Senior Alexus Mitchell added 13 points. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess led the rebounding with six, scored seven points, made four assists, had three steals, and blocked two shots. Senior Maya McDonald had a game-high seven assists, scored eight points and had five steals. Freshman Laila Smith led with six steals, scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots.

Seventh-seeded Clinton exited 10-12 with a three-game losing streak.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.