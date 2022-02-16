DURHAM — Coach K had left, and so had a 19-point lead.

Duke’s rock, however, is fast-becoming Mark Williams. His rebound slam of a Paulo Banchero missed layup with four-tenths of a second left lifted the Blue Devils over gritty Big Four rival Wake Forest 76-74 on Tuesday night in frenzied Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I didn’t think it was goaltending,” the soft-spoken 7-footer said. “I thought I got it off the rim. … It was a good game, a little scary obviously. But we found a way to win so that’s the most important thing.”

Nine was the number. It is 22-4 Duke’s national ranking, how many points the team is away from being unbeaten, and the number of nights since a stunning setback to Virginia on the same floor. The improbable nearly repeated while retiring 42nd-year head coach Mike Krzyzewski missed the second half with illness.

He’s OK but needing rest, said next year’s head coach, Jon Scheyer. Less significant, Coach K also now possesses career win No. 1,192 with five regular-season games remaining in the hunt for 1,200.

“We’ve had some unique situations,” Scheyer said, noting missed games last year, and this year at Wake Forest. But the home team, he added, was tough and the 9,314 witnesses made a difference. “They were locked in and focused on getting the win. It was an important game for us.”

Wake (20-7) trailed by 19 with less than 15 minutes to play, cut it to a deuce in seven minutes, then rallied from nine down to tie it with 17 seconds left.

Cameron was breathless, Duke toothless.

“When we have poise, and break the defense down, because we can put so many weapons on the floor, we’re a tough team to defend,” Scheyer said.

So down 19, Wake went big, with 6-foot-5 point guard Alondes Williams about four inches shorter than his mates during the rally. Jake LaRavia never missed from deep all night, and low post Dallas Walton stepped out for a trio of 3-pointers. More importantly, Wake head coach Steve Forbes said it allowed a body to be between a body defensively, to bother Duke a bit which Scheyer agreed happened. Then it was a matter of rebounding.

The Demon Deacons did.

Duke, meanwhile, struggled on both ends. Shot selection was questionable, and defensively the Devils couldn’t prevent Wake’s points.

“We’ve been in positions now, multiple times at home, it comes down to getting stops,” Scheyer said. “We had a lead down the stretch, and we weren’t able to get a stop. I’ve been a part of it, and it happened before me, when we’ve needed a stop in this building, we’ve been able to get them.”

Just like against the Cavaliers, not this night.

Wake’s Williams tied it at the foul line with 17 ticks left, and Scheyer’s strategy was executed — get Banchero going to the hoop with freshman shooter A.J. Griffin his wingman.

“We got what we wanted, him attacking downhill,” Scheyer said.

His right-hand floater into the glass missed off the rim, and Williams’ putback was initially ruled a goal-tend. Replay reversed it.

Forbes credited “a monster.”

“He was hard to deal with, scored and rebounded,” Forbes said of Williams’ 16-point, 10-rebound effort. “They found a way to win. That’s the mark of a really good basketball team.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.