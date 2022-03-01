FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its March schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

March schedule:

March 4-5: Women’s Introductory Fishing for Adults, Friday (virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday (in-person), 9 a.m. to noon.

March 8: Hook, Line and Picture! How to Take Amazing Fishing Photos (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

March 9: Entomology for Anglers (Virtual), 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

March 12-13: Scouting Fly-Fishing Merit Badge Camp, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. gthrough Sunday, noon. Scouts only. Ages 14 and older. Camping on-site is available.

March 16: Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

March 17: Fly Fishing Basics: How to Read a Trout Stream (Virtual), 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 18-19: Introductory Fishing for Adults, Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. ti noon.

March 24: Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

March 25: Family Fishing Workshops, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

March 26-27: Scouting Fly-Fishing Merit Badge Camp, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. through Sunday, noon. Scouts only. Ages 14 and older. Camping on-site is available.

March 29-31: ABC3 Boating Safety Course, 6 to 9 p.m.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.