ST. PAULS — East Bladen coach Patty Evers had a plan going into Tuesday’s East Region semifinals against St. Pauls, and it was different than when they played the Lady Bulldogs three times earlier this season — the Lady eagles’ only three losses to date.

It was a plan that, hopefully, would mean the fourth try was a charm.

And it worked — for a half.

But turnovers and the inability to stop drives down the middle cost No. 13 seed East Bladen in the second half and No. 1 seed St. Pauls rolled to a 56-41 victory that ended the Lady Eagles’ season at 26-4.

Maegan Burney scored seven points and Anna Grey Heustess bombed in a three-pointer to put East Bladen up 14-11 late in the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs scored two quick buckets to finish the period with a 15-14 edge.

Alexus Mitchell canned a pair of three-pointers and two free throws in the second quarter and East Bladen outscored the home team by a 10-7 margin to take a 24-22 advantage into halftime.

“I couldn’t ask for a better half of basketball,” Evers said. “The turnovers are still a problem, but we defended the three well and I’m happy overall.”

Things turned sour quickly for the visitors in the second half.

St. Pauls opened the third quarter with a 10’4 spurt to take a lead it would never relinquish. East Bladen got to within 34-32, but the Lady Bulldogs finished the quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 43-35 lead into the fourth frame.

The lady Eagles could manage just six points through the final 8 minutes and had no answer for St. Pauls’ paint points. The lady Bulldogs won the quarter, 13-6, to seal the game.

“We let up, didn’t play well,” Evers said after the game. “Once they got up eight or 10, we stopped playing aggressive.

“We had bad post play in the second half,” she added.

Burney led East Bladen with 14 points, while Mitchell added 10 points; Maya McDonald added seven points and Iveonna Ward contributed five points.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Evers said. “It says a lot about this group to get to the regionals — and I can’t say enough about gthe seniors (mcDonald and Mitchell).”