LUMBERTON, – Shoot some hoops, score some points, and register at Robeson Community College during RCC Madness in March. Registrations will be accepted throughout the month for the upcoming spring and summer classes.

“There’s no need to go anywhere else,” said Scott Lamm, dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences. “RCC has everything that you need, full-court. We have university transfer programs that will take you on the road to one of the ‘Sweet 16’ and we have agreements with several colleges and universities that guarantee admissions upon transferring.”

In addition to college transfer courses, RCC will also be accepting enrollments for career and technical programs such as mechatronics, accounting, criminal justice, emergency medical science, BLET, business administration, medical office administration, and more.

“In basketball, they say automatic, meaning that the player’s success is inevitable,” said Lamm. “That’s how we feel about our students – their success is inevitable. We hope students will get back in the game, join Team RCC, and pivot back to the classroom.”

Lamm says education is the key to success, but there’s still a learning curve when it comes to getting the word out and educating the public about university transfer programs at RCC.

“We have coordinators who serve as liaisons to colleges within the UNC System who will work with you so that you can achieve your goals,” said Lamm. “If you have always dreamed of becoming a Tarheel or joining the Wolfpack, your dream can still come true. Attending RCC is often the first step that many of our students take in getting the degree from the university they’ve always wanted to attend.”

Students can opt to shoot a “buzzer beater” by enrolling in Spring 2022 curriculum classes to take advantage of the free tuition available to eligible students, while funding lasts. Students will need to act fast, as new 8-week classes begin March 14 at Robeson Community College.

For students on the defense, the college will offer a Slam Dunk Registration Day on March 8, in which students can apply, complete financial aid documents, register, and more all in one day, making registration “one and done.”

UNC Basketball Coach Dean E. Smith once said, “When you make a basket, you point to the player who threw the pass. That applies to not just basketball, but everything we do. No one makes it through life without lots of assists.”

“We have all needed some ‘assists’ in life and we will be here to help our students in every way possible,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “We want to see our students make a slam dunk at Robeson Community College and experience nothing but net.”

‘Assists’ will be available from our dedicated referees in admissions and financial aid offices at the college from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. during the Slam Dunk Registration event. They are also available anytime during regular business hours to assist students with the enrollment process.

The basketball themed registration ‘RCC Madness’ will be paired with other activities throughout the month, so stay tuned, don’t get sidelined, stay in the zone. Learn more at robeson.edu.