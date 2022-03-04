DUBLIN — East Columbus visited West Bladen on Thursday and took a 5-0 softball win that was fueled by a pair of solo home runs.

The Lady Knights were held to just five hits, the first one coming off the bat of Emmee Ward with one out in the fourth inning.

The Lady Gators struck quickly, scoring twice in the top of the first inning behind a leadoff single that was followed by a double to right-center and a two-run double to the wall in left.

East Columbus extended the ;lead to 4-0 in the third with a leadoff solo home run to center. The next batter roped a triple to the wall in right and, when the next batter bounced to third, Jessalynn Vendrick caught the runner off third and fired to first for a double-play.

The Lady Gators’ next hitter, however bombed a long home run to left.

After a scoreless third, East Columbus tacked on a run in the fourth behind a double and run-scoring single. That knocked West Bladen starter Kylie Durdin out of the circle in favor of Madison Taylor, who shut the door on any further damage.

West Bladen went 1-2-3 in each of the first three innings before the ice was broken in the fourth by Ward, and with two outs, Vendrick laced a single to left to put runners at first and second — but the threat died there.

Kaitlynn Brisson beat out in infield single in the fifth, but couldn’t advance, and Durden roped a leadoff single to right-center in the sixth, but was left there.

East Columbus threatened once again in the top of the seventh when the leadoff hitter ripped a single down the third-base line and the next hitter was safe on a fielder’s choice. But the Lady Knights turned their second double-play of the game to erase the threat.

In the home half of the seventh, West Bladen put the first two hitters on when Mackenzie Singletary singled to left and Gracie Faircloth hit into what looked to be a fielder’s choice, but Singletary was called safe at second to keep two runners on base with nobody out. But two strikeouts and a grounder to first ended the Lady Knights’ hopes — and the game.

“We played good defense,” West Bladen coach Pam Stephens said. “I don’t know when one of my teams turned two double-plays in a game.

“And we hit the ball hard, but it was right where they were,” she added.

For the Lady Knights, Durden, Ward, Vendrick, Singletary and Brisson were each 1-for-3 in the game.

“We’re playing a tough non-conference schedule, so hopefully it will help us in the conference,” Stephens said.

Durden suffered the loss for the Lady Knights, twirling 3.2 innings and giving up all five runs on eight hits and striking bout three. Taylor went 3.1 innings and gave up two hits with a strikeout.

West Bladen fell to 0-2 with the loss. They were scheduled to travel to Cerro Gordo on Friday for a 6 p.m. game at West Columbus.

