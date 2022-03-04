DUBLIN — The Knights scored in all but one inning Thursday to earn a non-conference win over visiting East Columbus, 10-5.

West Bladen opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Gators knotting things with two runs in the top of the third.

The Knights pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 4-2 lead they would never give up.

After East Columbus cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth, West Bladen scored three times in the home half for a 7-3 advantage.

The Gators didn’t go away, scoring twice in the top of the fifth, but the Knights tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-5 lead — then added two runs in the sixth to seal the win.

At the plate for the Knights, Devon Strange was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Hunter Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Jahmar Richardson was 1-for-1 with an RBI; Bryce Fuller was 1-for-2; and Bryley Williams and Brycen Blackmon each had an RBI.

On the hill, Alex Brisson pitched the first 2.1 innings of no-hit ball and striking out three. Williams earned the win after pitching 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits, five walks and five strikeouts.

West Bladen improved to 1-1 and will travel to Cerro Gordo on Friday to face West Columbus at 6:30 p.m.

