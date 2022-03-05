CERRO GORDO — The Lady Knights used 10 hits, nine hit-by-pitches and 15 walks to race around the bases for a 23-0 non-conference win over West Columbus on Friday in a game shortened to just five innings.

West Bladen scored three in the top of the first behind four walks, the last an RBI for Madison Taylor, and two RBI from Gracie Faircloth, who reached on an error.

Things got out of hand in the second inning when the Lady Knights came within a batter of batting around twice and scored 13 runs.

The inning saw four walks, five batters hit by pitches — including three in a row — an RBI groundout by Mackenzie Singletary; two-run double by Faircloth; RBI single by Marlene Crabtree; two-run double by Kylie Durden; two-run single by Taylor; and another RBI double by Faircloth that gave West Bladen a 16-0 lead.

The Lady Knights sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored five runs. There were three walks and three straight batters hit by pitches in the inning, while Jessalynn Vendrick had an RBI triple; and Taylor had an RBI single.

With a 21-0 advantage already under their belts, West Bladen added a pair of runs in the fourth behind a walk to Singletary, a double by Vendrick and a two-run single by Taylor that closed out the 23-0 win.

At the plate, Vendrick was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk, two hit-by-pitches and an RBI; Taylor was 3-for-3 with two walks and five RBI; Faircloth was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI; and Crabtree was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

In the circle, Durden went the first two innings and gave up one walk and hit a batter to earn the win. Taylor twirled the final three innings, giving up just two hits and striking out three.

The Lady Knights are now 1-2 and will host South Columbus on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a non-conference game.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.