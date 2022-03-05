Baseball wins, softball loses

TABOR CITY — Maya McDonald found the back of the net twice and East Bladen took a 3-0 lead to halftime, but then had to hang on for a 4-2 non-conference win over South Columbus on Friday.

Anna Miranda and Iveona Ward each scored a goal and had an assist for the Lady Eagles, while McDonald and Heidi Rebollar also added an assist.

McDonald’s goals gave her 101 at East Bladen.

East Bladen out-shot the Lady Stallions by a 10-7 margin.

In the net, sophomore Reese Hester recorded five saves for the Lady Eagles, including one penalty kick.

East Bladen, 1-0, will host Heidi Trask in a non-conference match on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Baseball wins, 9-8

In Tabor City on Friday, the Eagles pulled out a nail-biter with a 9-8 non-conference victory over South Columbus.

It took a stellar relief job by pitcher Raymond Autry, who took over the hill with one out, two runners aboard and the Eagles leading 9-7.

A groundout brought a runner home, but Autry got the next four batters through the seventh to seal the one-run win.

Garrison Tatum led East Bladen at the plate. going 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Coleman Tatum had a two-run double.

Coleman Tatum started on the mound and went three innings for East Bladen, allowing one earned run on a hit and four walks while striking out four. Britt Sasser pitched 2.1 innings of relief and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four. Autry finished up and earned the save.

The Eagles, now 2-0, will travel to Teachey to face Wallace-Rose Hill for a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Softball falls, 11-0

In Tabor City on Friday, the Lady Eagles were no-hit in the non-conference game and fell to South Columbus, 11-0, in a five-inning tilt.

East Bladen, playing its season-opener, had 11 batters go down as a result of strikeout.

Laura Davidson twirled a complete game for East Bladen, allowing seven hits and one walk. She also struck out one.

The Lady Eagles, 0-1, will travel to Teachey for a non-conference game against Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.