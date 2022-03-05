CERRO GORDO – In a game filled with 10 combined errors, home-standing West Columbus scored six runs over the first two innings en route to a 9-5 win over visiting West Bladen in a non-conference battle on Friday.

Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, the Knights answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second when Bryce Fuller walked, Alex Brisson doubled and both scored when Kaden Revels laced a single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But the Vikings put three more runs up on the board in the home half to stretch the lead to 6-2.

In the third, Bryley Williams led off with a walk and, after two errors loaded the bases, Hunter Elks walked to force home the lone run of the inning.

West Bladen tacked two more runs on the board in the top of the fourth behind a double by Revels and a two-run home run by Hunter Smith that cut the deficit to 6-5.

But West Columbus scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and added two in the fifth to all but seal the four-run win.

Brisson was 2-for-3 with a double for West Bladen, while Revels went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Smith had the home run and two RBI; and Elks had a double and RBI.

On the hill, Brady Durden started and went 1.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk. Josh Russ pitched the next 4.1 innings and gave up just one earned run on two hits, four walks and five strikeouts; Brisson finished up for West Bladen, facing one batter and getting the strikeout.

The Knights, now 1-2, will play host to South Columbus in a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.