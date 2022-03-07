MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

— Gabe Brown and Malik Hall led a key second-half surge and Tom Izzo became the all-time Big Ten leader in career wins as Michigan State defeated Maryland 77-67 on Sunday.

With his 663rd win at Michigan State, Izzo passed Indiana’s Bob Knight for the most wins at a Big Ten school. Knight remains the leader in conference wins, with 353 to second-place Izzo’s 322.

— Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha during its transition from Division II to Division I, was fired Sunday after a second straight five-win season.

Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015.

The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost 87-79 to South Dakota State on Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

— Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left, and the Kentucky Wildcats rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 on Sunday to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky hadn’t reached the title game since 2014. These seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-11) won their 10th straight game with this the biggest yet after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to get to this championship.

The Wildcats not only snapped South Carolina’s 18-game winning streak this season, they also ended the Gamecocks’ search for a third straight SEC tournament title for the regular season champs with Kentucky’s fourth win in as many days.

GOLF

— Jin Young Ko started her LPGA Tour season with a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, her sixth win in her last 10 starts.

Ko birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 to beat In Gee Chun (69) and Minjee Lee (63).

The South Korean star set an LPGA Tour record with her 15th consecutive round in the 60s and her 30th sub-par round.

— Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open for his first tour title.

With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, the 35-year-old Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grand Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes.

Three-strokes ahead entering the day, Brehm shot a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268 in the make-or-break start on a minor medical extension. He got the one-tournament extension after he had to withdraw from the Zuruch Classic last year because of COVID-19.

— Retief Goosen holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker on the short par-4 first hole, birdied the next two and cruised to an 8-under 63 and a four-stroke victory in the Hoag Classic.

Goosen finished at 15-under 198 for his second win on the 50-and-over tour. K.J. Choi was second after a 66.

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, did not dispute those reports.

Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

AUTO RACING

— Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR’s second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air.

His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year.

Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage.

SOCCER

— Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion.

The Saturday match was suspended in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

Queretaro state authorities said 23 remained hospitalized. Ten were in serious condition and three others were in critical condition with very severe injuries.

TENNIS

— Roger Federer said Saturday any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer.

The 40-year-old tennis great gave an update on his lengthy rehabilitation to Swiss broadcaster SRF when he attended a women’s World Cup ski race at Lenzerheide, where he has a home.

It confirmed Federer’s comments in November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June, though he did not specify Saturday his plans for the U.S. Open which starts Aug. 29.

Federer told SRF his rehabilitation was progressing well enough that he was now thinking in terms of playing again.

OBITUARY

— Shane Warne, whose artful and record-breaking spin bowling on the cricket field was matched by his impish allure and often controversial career off the pitch, was remembered by all manner of athletes, actors, prime ministers and rock stars on Saturday following his death from an apparent heart attack. He was 52.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. Plans were being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral.

In a less-traditional tribute, flowers, meat pies and beer cans were laid at a statue of Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “Warnie,” as he was widely known, made an art form out of his propensity for fast food — particularly early in his career — and loved a beer, as they say Down Under.