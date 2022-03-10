McDonald, Evers receive accolades from N.C. Basketball Coaches Association

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High’s Lady Eagles had two of its members recently pick up accolades from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Maya McDonald, who just completed her senior season, and Patty Evers, coach of the Lady Eagles for the past 21 seasons, were each recognized — McDonald was named to the District 2 first team and Evers was named the District 2 Coach of the Year.

“Maya is so deserving of this honor in so many ways,” Evers said. “She was certainly a leader on the floor and that showed by leading her team with assists, rebounds, and scoring.

“She brought a different level of energy to the game itself,” she added. “Maya was a leader in practice and the way she went about this year, and mostly towards the end in the playoffs, says a lot about her fight and will to win.”

McDonald led East Bladen with 12.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. She also averaged 3.9 steals per game.

Evers led the Lady Eagles to the East Region semifinals and finished the season with a 26-4 record.

