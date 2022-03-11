West Bladen softball whitewashed, 10-0

TABOR CITY – The Knights plated at least one run in all seven innings Thursday, Josh Russ belted a two-run home run and struck out nine over 5.2 innings on the mound to lead West Bladen to a 17-8 non-conference thumping of South Columbus.

In the top of the first, the Knights opened a 2-0 lead behind a walk, hit batter, balk, wild pitch and an RBI single from Brycen Blackmon.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second inning after a walk, error and sacrifice fly by Devon Strange.

The Stallions cut the deficit to 3-1 in the home half of the second, but West Bladen scored three times in the third, two coming on Russ’ home run for a 6-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, the Knights scored three more runs thanks to a pair of walks, an error, and RBI fielder’s choice from Bryley Williams and a wild pitch for a 9-1 edge.

West Bladen padded the lead in the top of the fifth behind an RBI double by Aaron Wren and RBI single by Alex Brisson. A passed ball pushed the lead to 12-1.

Miscues by the Knights in the bottom of the fifth helped South Columbus score three runs and cut the Knights’ lead to 12-4.

But West Bladen answered in the top of the six with three runs behind errors, hit batters and a passed ball. Bryce Fuller worked in an RBI single for the Knights to extend the lead to 15-4.

The Stallions plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 15-8, but West Bladen got a double from Kaden Revels in the top of the seventh, who scored on an error, and Williams launched a run-scoring triple to give the Knights a 17-8 lead.

At the plate, Brisson was 2-for-3 with two RBI; Russ was 1-for-3 with the home run and two RBI; and Williams had the triple and three RBI.

On the hill, Russ started and went the first 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, five walks and struck out nine. Williams finished the game in relief, giving up no runs on two hits and struck out one.

West Bladen, now 3-2, will open conference play Tuesday at East Bladen. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

In Tabor City on Thursday, the Lady Knights were one hit by South Columbus pitching and sent home with a 10-0 non-conference loss.

Mackenzie Singletary had the lone West Bladen hit, a single in the first inning. Only walks to Kaitlynn Brisson and Gracie Faircloth gave the Lady Knights runners.

Madison Taylor started in the circle for West Bladen and went 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk. Kylie Durden twirled the next two innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, a walk and struck out three. Faircloth came on to finish up and gave up one hit and struck out one.

The Lady Knights, now 1-4, will open conference play Tuesday at East Bladen at 6 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.