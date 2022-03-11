ELIZABETHTOWN – The Lady Eagles got a hat trick from Maya McDonald and opened a 6-0 lead by intermission en route to a 9-0 non-conference win over visiting Heidi Trask.

Three different players — McDonald, Heidi Rebollar and Iveonna Ward — scored goals in the first 17 minutes for East Bladen, and McDonald scored twice more along with a second goal from Rebollar before halftime to build the 6-0 lead.

Jackie Medina, Laila Smith and Anna Miranda each scored second-half goals for the Lady Eagles to end the match on the mercy rule.

East Bladen, now 2-0, will open conference play on Tuesday at home against West Bladen at 6 p.m.