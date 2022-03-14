DUBLIN — West Bladen High Athletics will hold a four-man Captain’s Choice golf tournament on April 9 at Land O’Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville.

The cost will be $240 per team and will include food, door prizes, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest and a putting contest.

There will be three flights.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration will open at noon the day of the tournament.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100 per sign. Those interested can send a check made payable to West Bladen Athletics to West Bladen High School, 1600 N.C. Hwy. 410, Bladenboro, NC 28320. Include company name to go on sign and the number of signs wanted.

Anyone with questions can call Travis Pair at 910-234-4318.