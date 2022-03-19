East Bladen uses nine-run outburst to beat West Bladen, 16-10

DUBLIN — Marlon Davis stroked a long, two-run double and Zamar Lewis laced a two-run single to lead visiting East Bladen’s nine-run outburst in the third inning Friday en route to a 16-10 SAC-7 win over West Bladen.

The Eagles opened the game fast, scoring three runs in the top of the first when Tyler Johnson was hit by a pitch, Garrison Tatum walked, Lewis roped an RBI double and Evan Pait ripped a two-run single.

West Bladen answered quickly in the bottom of the first. Devon Strange singled, went to second on a wild pitch and, after Bryley Williams walked, the two pulled a double-steal to second and third ahead of an RBI single by Brycen Blackmon. An error scored the Knights’ second run and a passed ball brought home the third to knot the game at 3-3.

East Bladen tacked on a run in the second inning when Davis singled, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch.

Then came the nine-run outburst.

The Eagles sent 13 hitters to the plate and used five hits, four walks, a hit batter, two West Bladen errors, two stolen bases, two wild pitches and a passed ball to take a 13-3 lead.

The Knights opened the home half of the third with a triple to the wall by Blackmon, Alex Brisson followed with an RBI single, but the uprising fizzled moments later with West Bladen trailing, 13-4.

After holding the visitors scoreless in the top of the fourth, the Knights got something cooking in the home half when Bryce Fuller led off with a single, Hunter Smith was hit by a pitch and Strange belted a two-run triple. Williams followed with a sacrifice fly to bring West Bladen to within 13-7.

East Bladen got two runs back in the top of the fifth behind a leadoff triple by Tatum, a walk to Lewis, RBI single from Raymond Autry and a run-scoring single by Weston Hatcher to give the Eagles a 15-7 edge.

There was no quit in the Knights, however.

A walk to Alex Strange started the bottom of the fifth, followed by a single from Kaden Revels and Fuller was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Smith then launched a three-run triple to right-center that pulled West Bladen to within 15-10.

After a scoreless sixth inning, East Bladen added a single run in the top of the seventh when Lewis crushed a leadoff triple to center and scored on a single by Autry to complete the 16-10 win.

“That’s a good team over there,” said Eagles coach Grant Pait. “We couldn’t put them away. They hit when they needed to hit and took advantage of things.

“We’re beat up … three kids hurt, so the depth chart is being challenged,” he added. “But the pitching did real well — Coleman Tatum got us deep into the game.”

West Bladen coach John Ammons was proud of how his Knights fought.

“We battled,” he said. “That’s all we can ask.

“We had that one bad inning,” he added. “But both teams hit the ball well.”

Lewis was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the East hitters; Autry went 3-for-5 with two RBI; Davis batted 2-for-3 with a double and RBI; Pait was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Tatum had a triple and RBI; and Hatcher had an RBI. The Eagles also turned in 10 stolen bases — Autry had three, while Evan Pait and Davis each had two.

Devon Strange was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for the Knights; Brisson was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Blackmon finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI; and Smith had a three-run triple. The Knights stole four bases.

Eagles starter Coleman Tatum worked 4,1 innings, allowed eight runs on seven hits, four walks, two hit batters and struck out seven to earn the win. Autry finished up, going 2.2 innings and giving up two hits, a walk and striking out two.

On the hill for the Knights, Russ worked two-plus innings and gave up seven earned runs on four hits, five walks, two hit batters and striking out four. Brisson finished up, going five innings and giving up five earned runs on eight hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

East Bladen improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Eagles will host Whiteville on Tuesday. West Bladen fell to 4-4, 0-2 and will host Fairmont on Tuesday.

