Medina-Leal hit trick

lifts East over West

DUBLIN — As another typical East-West softball game was unfolding, the visiting Lady Eagles threw a wrench into that scenario by erupting for six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 9-2 win over West Bladen on Friday.

After two scoreless inning to start the game, East Bladen got on the board in the top of the third when Mariah Smith led off with a single, moved to third on wild pitches and scored on an RBI single by Karli Priest. Emma Turbeville then ripped an RBI double to give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead.

West Bladen answered right away with two runs in the home half, using singles by Marlie Walters and Gracie Faircloth ahead of a two-run double by Mackenzie Singletary that knotted the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless fourth, the Lady Eagles plated six runs when Martha Simmons reached on an error, Priest doubled, Laura Davisson stroked a two-run single, Turbeville singled and Smith slapped an RBI single for a 5-2 lead. Mollie Tolar then reached on a bunt single, Maegan Burney drove home a run with a fielder’s choice, Dyiamon Robinson lofted a sacrifice fly and AnnaGrey Heustess ripped an RBI double to give East Bladen an 8-2 advantage.

The Lady Eagles tacked on its final run in the top of the seventh when Burney doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Priest twirled a complete game, eight-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk for East Bladen.

Kylie Durden started in the circle for West Bladen and worked 3.1 innings. She allowed two runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out one. Rylee Chadwick relieved Durden and allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out two in one-plus innings. Madison Taylor went 2.2 innings in the circle and gave up two earned runs on three hits.

At the plate for East Bladen, Smith was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Turbeville was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI; Priest batted 2-for-4 with a double and RBI; Heustess went 2-for-4 game with a double and an RBI; Davisson had the two-run double; and Burney doubled and had an RBI.

For the Lady Knights, Durden was 3-for-4; Walters was 2-for-3; and Singletary batted 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

The lady Eagles improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SAC-7. They will host Whiteville on Tuesday. West Bladen fell to 2-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They will host Fairmont on Tuesday.

SOCCER

In Dublin on Friday, the visiting Lady Eagles whitewashed West Bladen 8-0 in a conference matchup.

East Bladen tallied six goals in the first half — getting goals from Heidi Rebollar, Maya McDonald, Iveona Ward, Anna Miranda and two from Jackie Medina-Leal.

In the second half, Medina-Leal recorded her hat trick with her third goal of the match and McDonald got her second of the game later in the half to seal the win.

The Lady Eagles outshot West Bladen by a 22-4 margin.

Recording assist for East Bladen were Medina-Leal with two, McDonald with two and Acee Campbell with one.

East Bladen is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SAC-7, The Lady Eagles were scheduled to travel to Durham School of the Arts on Monday for a non-conference match. West Bladen fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference. The Lady Knights will host South Columbus on Thursday.

