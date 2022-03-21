WHITE LAKE — For the 31st year, Bladen We Care will present its fundraising golf tournament on April 28.

This year the tournament will be called “The Smithfield Bladen We Care Byron H. Gooden Memorial Golf Tournament,” as Smithfield is the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors.

The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives.

All money raised will be used to assist needy healthcare situations in Bladen County.

Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.