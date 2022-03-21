Smithfield/Bladen We Care

WHITE LAKE — For the 31st year, Bladen We Care will present its fundraising golf tournament on April 28.

This year the tournament will be called “The Smithfield Bladen We Care Byron H. Gooden Memorial Golf Tournament,” as Smithfield is the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors.

The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives.

All money raised will be used to assist needy healthcare situations in Bladen County.

Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

***

West Bladen High Athletics

DUBLIN — West Bladen High Athletics will hold a four-man Captain’s Choice golf tournament on April 9 at Land O’Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville.

The cost is $240 per team and will include food, door prizes, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest and a putting contest.

There will be three flights.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration will open at noon the day of the tournament.

Anyone with questions can call Travis Pair at 910-234-4318.

***

Elizabethtown Rotary Club

WHITE LAKE — The Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup golf tournament will be held May 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The proceeds will help fund the local scholarships given by the local Rotary Club.

Entry fee is $300 per team or $60 per player. The format will be a Captain’s Choice and the entry fee will include registration and breakfast with prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and a hole in one.

There will be 50/50 raffles, and mulligans for purchase. Hole sponsors are also available for $150.

For information, call Michael Leinwand at 910-876-1030 or email him at michael.leinwant@gmail.com.