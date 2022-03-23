FAIRMONT — The Lady Knights sent 15 hitters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday en route to a 17-2 SAC-7 softball thrashing of Fairmont on the road.

The victory improved West Bladen to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Game-opening walks to Kylie Durden, Jessalyn Vendrick and Madison Taylor loaded the bases ahead of a two-run single by Kaitlynn Brisson and a two-run single by Gracie Faircloth.

A walk to Mackenzie Singletary came just before an RBI bunt single by Emmee Ward to give the Lady Knights a 5-0 lead.

Ward stole a base and scored on a ground-out RBI from Marlie Walters; Durden followed with a double to center and scored moments later on an RBI ground-out by Vendrick. A pair of dropped third strikes allowed Taylor and Brisson to reach base, and each scored after a series of stolen bases and passed balls to give West Bladen an 11-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Knights pushed four more runs across in the top of the third. Taylor and Brisson each slashed one-out singles and an error filled the bases once again. Singletary brought home a run with an RBI ground-out and Ward ripped a two-run double to left before she scored on a passed ball for a 15-0 West Bladen advantage.

A walk, error and single helped lead to a Fairmont run in the home half of the third inning.

But after a scoreless fourth, the Lady Knights got that run back and more.

Faircloth drew a one-one walk, Singletary was hit by a pitch and Ward lofted a sacrifice fly that brought Faircloth home. Miscues by the Lady Tornadoes allowed Singletary to score for a 17-1 West Bladen lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, three singles gave Fairmont a run, but it was too little to delay the end of the game by the 10-run rule.

Durden earned the win in the circle for the Lady Knights. She twirled three full innings, giving up an unearned run on one hit, a hit batter, one walk and six strikeouts — including striking out the side in the second inning. Taylor relieved and went two innings, giving up a run on three hits with a strikeout.

At the plate, Ward went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI; Vendrick was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Brisson was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Faircloth had two RBI; and Singletary and Walters each had one RBI.

BASEBALL

In Dublin on Tuesday, a trio of errors by West Bladen helped visiting Fairmont put five runs on the board in the sixth inning and take home an 8-4 conference win.

The loss dropped the Knights to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in SAC-7 play.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and, after a scoreless second inning, West Bladen knotted the game when Alex Strange singled and Hunter Elks crushed an RBI double.

The Knights took their only lead of the game with a run in the home half of the third when Devon Strange walked and sole second. Bryley Williams reached base on a third-strike passed ball that sent Devon Strange to third and, moments later, he scored on a balk for a 2-1 edge.

Following a scoreless fourth, Fairmont knotted the game with a run in the fifth, then exploded for five runs in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead.

The Tornadoes added a run in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 8-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, West Bladen tried to rally. Alex Brisson opened with a single and scored easily when Jahmar Richardson ripped a long RBI triple. Aaron Wren got hit by a itch and Richardson scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 8-4, but that’s where the rally died.

Garrison Carr started on the hill for West Bladen and went 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and striking out four. Brisson worked the final 1.2 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk, He struck out one.

At the plate, Richardson was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI; Elks had a double and RBI.

The Knights will go on the road to Fairmont on Friday for gthe conference rematch.

