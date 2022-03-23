ELIZABETHTOWN – The visiting Wolfpack from Whiteville used a pair of three-run innings to hand East Bladen an 8-2 non-conference baseball loss on Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 6-1 overall.

Following two scoreless innings, Whiteville plated three runs in the top of the third inning, then added two more runs in the fourth to open a 5-0 advantage.

East Bladen scored a run in the home half of the fifth when Evan Pait led off with a walk and Marlan Davis earned a two-out walk. A steal by courtesy runner Ahmad Powell put runners at the corners and Tyler Johnson stroked an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-1.

After a scoreless sixth, the Wolfpack scored three runs in the top of the seventh to all but seal the win.

The Eagles managed to score a run in the bottom of the seventh when Coleman Tatum lined a double to the left-center gap and scored on Tyler Johnson’s RBI single.

Pait hurled six innings for East Bladen, giving up five runs on 10 hits, two walks and striking out six. Raymond Autry finished up, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks.

At the plate for the Eagles, Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBI; Tatum was 2-for 3; and Jamar Lewis went 2-for-3.

East Bladen will travel to Whiteville on Friday for a return non-conference game at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

In Elizabethtown on Tuesday, the visiting Lady Wolfpack got a pair of home runs among 12 hits en route to an 11-2 non-conference win over East Bladen.

The Lady Eagles opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Dyaimon Robinson belted a solo home run to to center, but Whiteville scored three times in the top of the third and four times in the fourth to all but seal the win.

The Lady Wolfpack added a run in the top of the sixth to take an 8-1 lead before East Bladen got its second run in the home half of the sixth behind a walk to Mariah Smith and an RBI single by Maegan Burney.

Whiteville added three runs in the seventh to finish the scoring.

Laura Davisson twirled all seven innings fir the Lady eagles, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

At the plate, Karlie Priest was 3-for-4; Robinson had the home run; and Davisson and Marths Simmons each had a hit.

East Bladen, now 3-3 overall, will be in action again on Wednesday when it hosts South Columbus for a non-conference game at 6 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladennjournal.com.