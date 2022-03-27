FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its April schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, as well as options for the family during spring break and beyond. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers.

Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

April class schedule:

April 2: Family Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – noon.

April 2: Soft Plastics Lure Making and Rigging for Women, 9 a.m. – noon.

April 5: Soft Plastics Lure Making Class, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 6: Soft Plastic Rigging & Presentation, 6:30 – 9 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

April 7: Kayak Fishing Classroom (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 9: Kayak Fishing Outing, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 11: Topwater Bass Basics for Women (Virtual), 6 – 7:30 p.m.

April 12: Fly-fishing Techniques for Smallmouth Bass with Anthony Hipps (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m.

April 12: Basic Fly-Casting Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.

April 18 & 19: Catfish College, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ages 11 – 15.

April 20 & 21: Catfish College, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ages 11 – 15.

April 21 – 22: Introductory Fishing for Adults, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 22: Fly-Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6 – 7:30 p.m.

April 22: Kayak Fishing Classroom (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 23: Kayak Fishing Outing, 9 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

April 23: Family Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – noon.

April 26: A Bear Goes Fishing Adventure, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Cub scouts only.

April 27: Rod Building Primer (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m.

April 27: Catfishing Basics for Women, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

April 28: Intermediate Fly-tying Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

April 29: Family Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.