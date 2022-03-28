West Bladen rips Fairmont for a

17-7 conference win in softball

DUBLIN — Two days after struggling against the challenge of Hoke County, the lady Knights of West Bladen got just what the softball doc ordered — a home date with Fairmont on Friday in a SAC-7 game.

The home team used an eight-run second inning and five-run fifth to put the game away early on the 10-run mercy rule for a 17-7 win.

After a scoreless first inning, West Bladen sent 12 hitters to the plate and used seven hits — including doubles by Gracie Faircloth and Mackenzie Singletary — with a couple of walks to plate eight runs. Madison Taylor added a two-run single, Rylee Chadwick laced a two-run single, Faircloth’s double drove in two and Singletary’s double scored one in the inning.

The Lady Tornadoes scratched out a run in the top of the third and added another run in the fourth to close the gap to 8-2.

But West Bladen got four runs in the bottom of the fourth behind a two-run double by Chadwick and an RBI single from Lena Trinidad to expand the lead to 12-2.

Fairmont exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth behind three errors, a hit batter, a walk and tw-run double to close the gap to 12-7.

The Lady Knights returned the favor in the home half of the fifth, plating five runs behind two Fairmont errors, a walk, a hit batter, RBI single by Kylie Durden, two-run bunt single from Emmee Ward and run-scoring single by Chadwick to end the game.

Durden pitched 4-plus innings to earn the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks. Taylor twirled an inning of relief and gave up an unearned run on no hits.

At the plate for West Bladen, Chadwick was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI; Singletary went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Kaitlynn Brisson was 2-for-4; Durden was 2-for-5 with an RBI; and Faircloth had a double and two RBI.

The Lady Knights improved to 3-1 in the conference and 4-7 overall. They will travel to Red Springs for a co0nference game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

