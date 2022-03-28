Richardson slugs

a solo home run

FAIRMONT — The Knights went on the road Friday to face Fairmont in a SAC-7 game, and came home with an 8-2 loss.

But the highlight for West Bladen was a long, solo home run by Jahmar Richardson in the third inning. Hunter Elks also ripped a double for the Knights in the sixth inning and, after courtesy runner Aaron Wren swiped third, Richardson lofted a sacrifice fly to score Wren.

But the Golden Tornadoes pushed across two runs in the first inning and added two more in the second inning to build a 4-0 advantage.

Fairmont plated three runs in the home half of the third to extend the lead to 7-1, then scored a run in the sixth to finish the scoring.

Josh Russ got the start for West Bladen on the mound and worked 2.1 innings, giving up seven runs on three hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Bryley Williams went 3.1 innings in relief, giving up two hits and striking out four. Alex Strange finished up, giving up a run on one hit and two walks.

At the plate for the Knights, Richardson drove in both runs with the home run and sacrifice fly, and Elks had a double.

The Knights are now 4-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference. They will travel to Red Springs for a conference tilt on Tuesday.