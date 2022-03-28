Load bases twice,

but can’t get a run

WHITEVILLE — The Lady Eagles knotted the non-conference game against Whiteville in the sixth inning, then loaded the bases in the top of the seventh — but couldn’t push across a run.

The same thing happened in the top of the ninth inning, but once again couldn’t score a run — leaving the door open for the Lady Wolfpack game-winner in the home half of the ninth inning for a 5-4 win on Friday.

East Bladen got rolling right out of the gate, when Martha Simmons led off the first inning with a double, followed by a run-scoring double by Karli Priest and, after a passed ball pushed Priest to third, she scored on a sacrifice fly by Emma Turbeville for a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, Whiteville scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 advantage, but the Lady Eagles battled back for two runs in the sixth behind a double by Laura Davisson, single by Turbeville, a fielder’s choice RBI by Mariah Smith and a run-scoring single by Dyiamon Robinson to knot the game at 4-4.

East Bladen threatened in both the seventh and ninth innings, but couldn’t cash in.

At the plate for the Lady Eagles, Priest was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and an RBI; Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Turbeville was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI; Davisson belted a pair of doubles; and Simmons had a double.

In the circle, Davisson started and worked 3.1 innings, giving up four runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batter. She also struck out four. Priest came on in relieve and worked the final 5.1 innings, allowing a run on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out five.

East Bladen, now 3-5 overall, will go on the road to Fairmont on Tuesday for a conference game at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

In Whiteville on Friday, the Wolfpack broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third to secure a 5-2 non-conference win over the visiting Eagles.

East Bladen opened the game with a single by Tyler Johnson and, after Ethan Johnson was hit by a pitch, Tyler Johnson stole third and raced home moments later on a groundout by Zamar Lewis. Raymond Autry then ripped a double to drive in a run and give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Whiteville answered quickly, plating a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning to knot the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless second inning, the Wolfpack scored a trio of runs, then held on for the 5-2 win.

Coleman Tatum started on the hill for East Bladen and worked six innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six. Britt Sasser worked a scoreless inning, giving up two hits and fanning two.

At the plate for the Eagles, Autry had a double and an RBI; Lewis had an RBI; Tyler John son had a single and stolen base.

East Bladen is now 6-2 overall and will travel to Fairmont for a conference game on Tuesday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.