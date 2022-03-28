WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Two of the four-team field for the Women’s NCAA Tournament are set.

Defending national champion Stanford is headed back to the women’s Final Four after topping No. 2 seed Texas 59-50. The Cardinal will be in their 15th Final Four in program history and play either North Carolina State or Connecticut in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

Top-seeded South Carolina advanced to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton. The Gamecocks are in the Final Four for the fourth time in seven tournaments and will face either Louisville or Michigan.

AUTO RACING

— AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

It was Allmendinger’s first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig, which dominated the Xfinity Series last year and this year has added two Cup cars to its program.

Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and was followed by seven more Chevrolet drivers as General Motors dominated the Saturday race on the permanent road course.

GOLF

— Scottie Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday for his third title in his last five starts and moved to No. 1 in the world.

One year after losing in the championship match, the 25-year-old Scheffler never trailed against Kevin Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and closing him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler never trailed in the semifinal win over Dustin Johnson or against Kisner.

In the morning semfinals, Scheffler beat Johnson 3-1, and Kisner edged Corey Conners 2 up. Conners beat Johnson 3 and 1 in the consolation match.

— Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA Tour title, three-putting for bogey on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

After Koerstz Madsen’s 15-foot bogey putt hit the edge of the cup and stayed out away, the 19-year-old Thitikul rolled her 10-foot par try close and holed out for the breakthrough victory.

At 19 years, 25 days, Thitikul is the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour since Brooke Henderson in the 2016 Portland Classic at 18 years, 9 months, 23 days. The Thai player also has two victories on the Ladies European Tour.

— Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.

Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.

Martin, the leader after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 70. Smalley finished with a 67.

— Ewen Ferguson of Scotland won the Qatar Masters for his first DP World Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 in high wind for a one-stroke victory.

Ferguson finished at 7-under 281 at Doha Golf Club.

Playing partner Chase Hanna was second. The American shot a 71.