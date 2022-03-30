FAIRMONT – The Lady Eagles scored quickly and often early in Tuesday’s SAC-7 game at Fairmont, then held on late for a 15-13 softball win.

East Bladen opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning behind two RBI by Mariah Smith, and RBI from Mollie Tolar and two RBI by Maegan Burney.

The lead was stretched to 9-0 in the top of the second when Karli Priest stroked an RBI double, Emma Turbeville lined an RBI single, Smith had an RBI fielder’s choice and Tolar laced an RBI single.

East Bladen added a run in the third to open a 10-0 advantage.

Fairmont nicked the Lady Eagles for two runs in the home half of the third, but East Bladen got those runs back in the top of the fourth when Laura Davisson singled, Turbeville doubled and a Fairmont miscue allowed both to score for a 12-2 lead.

The Lady Tornadoes plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 12-6 and, after a scoreless fifth, the Lady Eagles scored three times to take a 15-6 lead.

Fairmont scored four runs in the sixth, then added three more in the seventh before East Bladen could stop the bleeding and take the victory.

At the plate, Davisson was 4-for-5; Turbeville was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Priest was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Gabriella Bray was 2-for-4; and Tolar had two RBI.

Davisson opened the game in the circle and worked 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits, three hit batters and a walk while striking out five. Priest relieved and went 3.2 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits, two hit batters and a walk while striking out two.

The Lady Eagles improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in SAC-7. They will host Fairmont on Friday at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

In Fairmont on Tuesday, the Tornadoes scored four runs in the sixth inning to propel them to a 6-2 SAC-7 win over visiting East Bladen.

The two teams traded three hits each, combined for 10 errors and 28 strikeouts in the game.

Fairmont scored a run in the bottom of the first, then added a run in the fifth before erupting for the deciding runs in the sixth inning.

The Eagles scored a run in the top of the fourth when Garrison Tatum was hit by a pitch and his courtesy runner, Darius Williamson, went to second on an error and scored on an Evan Pait double.

East Bladen added a run in the seventh when Tyler Johnson led off with a single and his pinch-runner Cole Butler went to second on an error, then third on a fielder’s choice before scoring when Raymond Autry reached base on an error.

Evan Pait got the start on the hill for East Bladen, working five innings and giving up one earned run on two hits, four walks and striking out 12. Autry worked an inning in relief and gave up two earned runs on a hit, three walks and one strikeout.

At the plate, Tyler Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and Pait had a double and RBI.

The Eagles are now 6-3 overall and 201 in the conference. They will host Fairmont on Friday.