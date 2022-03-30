RED SPRINGS – The visiting Lady Knights got a pair of goals from Hannah Hester and held off Red Springs for a 4-2 conference win on Tuesday.

Jazmy Funez ripped home another goal for West Bladen and Kaden Thurman also scored for the Lady Knights in the victory. Thurman, Sarah Dillard and Makayla Wrights each tallied assists in the match.

The Lady Knights improved to 202 overall and 1-2 in the SAC-7. They were scheduled to go on the road and face South Columbus in Tabor City on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a non-conference match.

SOFTBALL

West Bladen stroked 16 hits and Lady Knights pitchers Kylie Durden and Rylie Chadwick teamed up to twirl a one-hitter on the road Tuesday en route to a 23-2 conference win over Red Springs.

The visitors erupted for eight runs in the top of the first inning with the help from Red Springs with three walks, two errors and two wild pitches. But the Lady Knights also got the bat on the ball, as Durden led off with a triple and came around to smoke a two-run double later in the inning. Gracie Faircloth stroked an RBI single, Mackenzie Singletary had a run-scoring sacrifice fly, Emmee Ward laid down a two-run bunt single, Lena Trinidad had an RBI bunt single, Jessalynn had a two-run single and Madison Taylor had a double.

Red Springs nicked Dueden for an unearned run in the home half of the first.

Seven more runs crossed the plate for West Bladen in the second inning when two runs scored on a bases loaded error off the bat of Chadwick; a two-run double by Vendrick; and a two-run single by Faircloth that stretched the lead to 15-1.

The Lady Knights scored four runs in the third inning, with Chadwick lacing an RBI single, Duden getting an RBI on a groundout and Vendrick driving home a run on an error for a 19-1 advantage.

Red Springs got another unearned run in the bottom of the third, but West Bladen three runs in the fourth behind RBIs by Ward and Chadwick.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Knights scored an unearned run, then held Red Springs scoreless to end the game on the mercy rule.

Durden went two innings in the circle for West Bladen, giving up the unearned run on one hit. She fanned three. Chadwick finished up and gave up an unearned run on no hits and striking out six.

At the plate, Vendrick was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI; Durden went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI; Faircloth was also 2-for-3 with three RBI; Chadwick was 2-for-3 with three RBI; and Taylor was 2-for-4 with a double.

The Lady Knights improved to 5-7 overall and 4-1 in the conference.