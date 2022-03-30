CHICAGO — East Bladen girls basketball coach and Athletics Director Patty Evers coach the East team to a 95-75 win in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American girls game on Tuesday.

The game was played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and DePaul University, and televised on ESPN2.

The East all-starts raced out to quick leads of 8-1 and 15-7 before stretching the lead to as much as 23.

UCLA-bound Kiki Rice poured in 17 points and was tabbed at the East’s MVP.

Evers had her East Bladen assistants — Megan Kirby and Alan West — along with her on the East bench.