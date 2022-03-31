DUBLIN — South Brunswick scored three runs in the second and four in the third en route to a 10-4 win over West Bladen on Wednesday.

The Lady Knights got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first when Durden walked and scored on Vendrick’s RBI double.

But South Brunswick took a 7-1 lead by the top of the third. The visitors added two runs in the fourth for a 9-1 edge before West Bladen got a run in the home half to cut the deficit to 9-2.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth, South Brunswick tacked on a run in the seventh for a 10-2 advantage. West Bladen made a run at a rally, scoring twice in the bottom of the inning when Trinidad singled and Chadwick doubled ahead of Durden’s groundout RBI and an RBI single by Taylor — but the rally stopped there.

Gracie Faircloth was 2-for-3 with a double; Trinidadn was 2-for-2.

Durden pitched 2.1 innings, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four. Taylor twirled two-thirds of an inning, giving up three hits and one walk. Chadwick finished up in the circle, going four innings and giving up five hits, three walks, a hit batter and striking out five.

The Lady Knights fell to 5-8 overall.