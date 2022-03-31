The game ‘was so fast … it was amazing’

CHICAGO — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the girls McDonald’s All America game returned with firepower at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday as the East defeated the West 95-75 in what is believed to be the highest scoring game in the 19-game history.

A pair of future UCLA Bruins starred for both teams and earned MVP honors — Kiki Rice of the nation’s No. 1 team Sidwell Friends (Washington, District of Columbia) for the East and Gabriela Jaquez of Camarillo (Calif.) for the West.

Both players finished with 17 points to lead their respective teams. Rice, a 5-foot-11 point guard, added five assists and four rebounds for the East, which never trailed and scored 29 points in the second quarter to take complete command. Rice scored on a variety of shots, including three driving baskets that required difficult shots over much taller defenders.

“We just focused on our defensive intensity,” Rice told an ESPN2 audience. “We came out hard and focused and having a good start. I think we did a good job of executing our game plan.”

EVERS GETS A ‘W’

The East all-star team was led by East Bladen girls varsity basketball coach Patty Evers and her two assistants, Alan West and Megan Kirby.

Evers said the game was incredibly fast=paced.

“It was so fast, even the bigs could get up and down the court,” she said. “It was amazing!”

The trio of East coaches had to be cognizant of rotating the players in and out of the game, since the rules required that all players get into the game for at least 10 minutes.

OTHER SCORING

Talaysia Cooper of East Clarendon (Turbeville, S.C.) and Ta’Niya Latson of American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) added 15 points apiece for the East and Chance Gray of Winton Woods (Cincinnati) contributed 14. Cooper is headed to South Carolina, Latson to Florida State and Gray to Oregon.

Gray made four 3-pointers and Cooper added three from beyond the arc. In all, the East sank 14 3-pointers to seven for the West, while scoring at least 22 points in each quarter.

Jaquez, who gave Rice a big embrace after the game, tried to keep the West in the game with 15 of her game-high totals in the middle three quarters.

She got help from future Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner of Fremont (Plain City, Utah), who had 11 points. Baylor-bound Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Classen SAS (Oklahoma City) and LSU-signee Flau’jae Johnson of Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.) combined for 16 for the West.

Bladen Journal Editor W. Curt Vincent contributed to this story.