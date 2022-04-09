Aranda scores twice to give West Bladen

a 2-1 conference victory over St. Pauls

ST. PAULS – The Lady Knights earned a hard-fought conference victory on the road in St. Pauls on Friday, bringing home the 2-1 verdict in overtime.

The win improved West Bladen to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in SAC-7 play.

Jazmy Funez Aranda took a pass from Kaden Thompson and booted home a first-half goal for the Lady Knights, which held up for a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs knotted the match with a goal in the second half and the two teams battled back and forth through regulation.

In the overtime period, Aranda found the back of the net again for West Bladen off a pass from Makayla Wright, giving the Lady Knights the 2-1 win.

West Bladen outshot the lady Bulldogs by an 8-4 margin. Briana Carranza Toledo turned back a trio of St. Pauls shots on the Lady Knights goal.

On Tuesday, West Bladen will go on the road to Newton Grove for a conference match against Midway before hosting the Lady Raiders on Thursday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.