DUBLIN – It took action in two towns over two days, but the Lady Knights swept the home and home two-game conference softball series with St. Pauls, 21-2 in the first and 28-0 in the second — a game that included a monumental inning for the home team.

The two wins improved West Bladen to 8-9 overall and 7-1 in conference action.

The first game started in St. Pauls on Tuesday, but was suspended in the third inning when rain moved in and the Lady Knights leading 10-2.

The game resumed on Friday in Dublin, and West Bladen outscored the visiting Lady Bulldogs by a 10-0 margin — including putting 11 runs on the board in the fourth inning.

Rylee Chadwick earned the win in the circle, twirling a one-hiiter, walking three, hitting two batters and striking out eight.

At the plate, Chadwick was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI; Kylie Durden went 3-for-4 with five RBI; Mackenzie Singletary was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Jessalynn Vendrick went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Kaitlynn Brisson went 2-for-5 with an RBI; Gracie Faircloth had a three-run double; and Madison Taylor had two RBI.

In the regularly scheduled game Friday, West Bladen erupted for what may be a school-record 23 runs in the third inning en route to the 28-run win over St. Pauls.

The Lady Knights were already holding a 5-0 lead by the time the third inning rolled around. And in that inning, West Bladen sent 28 hitters to the plate and had nine hits, 13 walks, three hit batters and three St. Pauls errors to build the big lead.

Coach Pam Stephens all but made sure there were no more West Bladen runs scored the rest of the way.

Chadwick started for the Lady Knights in the circle, working three innings for the victory and giving up one hit, one walk and struck out four. Taylor finished up and gave up one hit, two walks, hiot a batter and struck out one.

At the plate for West Bladen, Chadwick was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI; Taylor was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Durden went 2-for-4 with three RBI; Faircloth was 2-for-3; Singletary had three RBI; Vendrick had three walks and an RBI; and Lena Trinidad walked three times.

St. Pauls pitching issued 20 walks in the game.

The Lady Knights will go on the road Tuesday to Newton Grove to face Midway, then host the Lady Raiders on Thursday.

BASEBALL

In St. Pauls on Friday, the Bulldogs two-hit the visiting Knights en route to an 11-0 conference win.

The loss dropped West Bladen to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in SAC-7 play.

St. Pauls plated four runs in the home half of the first inning, then scored seven runs in the fouth to seal the victory.

Devon Strange and Bryce Fuller had the only hits for the Knights.

St. Pauls amassed nine hits against West Bladen pitchers Alex Brisson, Bryley Williams, Hunter Smith and Strange.

The Knibghts will host Midway on Tuesday, then host the Raiders on Thursday.

