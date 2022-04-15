DUBLIN — The visiting Lady Raiders of Midway used a five-run sixth inning to create the difference for a 10-5 conference win over West Bladen on Thursday.

The loss dropped the Lady Knights to 8-11 overall and 7-3 in the SAC-7.

Midway opened the game with three runs in the top of the first behind four hits, but the Lady Knights answered in the home half of the first with a pair of runs.

Kylie Durden and Jessalynn Vendrick each walked, Madison Taylor reached on a swinging bunt that loaded the bases with no outs. Durden scored on a passed ball and, after an out, Gracie Faircloth stroked an RBI single to score Vendrick to pull West Bladen within 3-2.

Both teams went 1-2-3 in the second, third and fourth innings before Midway extended the lead to 5-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth behind two hits, an error and a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Knights got a leadoff single from by Rylee Chadwick, a single by Durden and an RBI bunt single by Taylor to cut the deficit to 5-3.

But the Lady Raiders exploded for five runs in the to[p of the sixth behind six straight hits to take a 10-3 lead.

West Bladen opened the bottom of the seventh with a single by Lena Trinidad, a one-out walk to Durden, an RBI double by Vendrick and an RBI single from Kaitlynn Brisson — but that’s where the rally fizzled.

Chadwick got the start in the circle and worked four-plus innings, giving up five hits and striking out five. Taylor came on in relief and went one-plus inning, giving up seven hits and fanned one. Durden twirled the last two innings, giving up three hits, one walk, one hit batter and truck out one.

At the plate, Vendrick had a double and an RBI; Durden had a single; Taylor had a single and RBI; Brisson had a single and RBI; Faircloth had a single and RBI; and Trinidad had a single.

The Lady Knights will be off for spring break and return to action on Tuesday, April 26, for a conference game on the road against Clinton.