DUBLIN — Eliana Padilla found the back of the nets twice for West Bladen, lifting the Lady Knights to a 2-1 conference soccer victory over visiting Midway.

Padilla recorded a goal in the first half off an assist from Brookee’ Singeltary and the two teams went into halftime knotted at 1-1.

In the second half, Padilla took a pass from Lainey Autry and booted home her second goal of the match that ended up being the winner for West Bladen.

In the nets, Hannah Hester went the distance and was credited with eight saves.

The win improved the lady Knights to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the SAC-7.

West Bladen will be off until Tuesday, April 26, when they host Clinton in a conference match.