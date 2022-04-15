DUNN — West Bladen bats could produce just a single hit Thursday and came home with a 17-0 conference loss to Midway.

The Raiders opened the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, then all but wrapped up the victory with 11 runs in the second inning for a 15-0 advantage.

Midway added a pair of runs in the third to finish the scoring.

Devon Strange collected the lone Knights hit in the game.

Alex Brisson got the start for West Bladen on the mound and worked one inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one. Bryley Williams took over on the hill and went 1.2 innings, giving up three hits, three walks and fanned one. Josh Russ finished up, going 1.1 innings and giving up eight hits, four walks and striking out one.

With the loss, the Knights fell to 5-11 overall and 1-9 in the SAC-7. West Bladen was scheduled to host the first-ever West Bladen Easter Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.