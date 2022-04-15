ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady Eagles defense kept the visiting Lady Bulldogs from sniffing a goal Thursday and came away with an 8-0 conference win. It was East Bladen’s sixth shutout in its first nine matches.

Maya McDonald erupted for five goals and added two assists, while Ievonna Ward found the back of the net three times and added an assist.

Jackie Medina-Leal and Cydney Campbell each contributed one assist for the match

The Lady Eagles tallied five goals in the first, then added three more in the second half.

East Bladen had a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks and a 23-0 margin in shots on goal.

In the nets for the Lady Eagles, Reese Hester had a quiet evening, getting the win without facing a shot.

East Bladen is now 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference. After spring break, the Lady Eagles will face Midway at home on Tuesday, April 26.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Eagles claimed a mercy rule, conference win against visiting St. Pauls on Thursday, 11-1.

The Bulldogs opened the game by nicking East Bladen for a run in the top of the game, but the Lady eagles quickly took over from there.

After a scoreless second, East Bladen scored twice in the third, exploded for five runs in the fourth and tacked on four more to end the game in the fifth.

The Lady Eagles outhit St. Pauls, 12-2.

Laura Davisson led the Lady Eagles at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI;Mariah Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Karli Priest went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI; Martha Simmons was 2-for-4 with a double.

Maegan Burney and Gabriella Bray each had a hit.

In the circle for East Bladen, Davisson worked four innings and gave up one hit, two walks and struck out three. Priest twirled an inning and gave up one hit and fanned three.

The Lady Eagles are now 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the SAC-7.

After spring break, East Bladen will play at home against Midway in a conference game on Tuesday, April 26.

BASEBALL

St. Pauls came to town and pasted the Eagles with a 10-0 conference loss.

East Bladen is now 8-6 overall for the season, with a 4-4 SAC-7 record.

The visiting Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the second, two more in the fourth, six in the fifth and another run in the sixth to end the game.

East Bladen was scheduled to open an Easter tournament at Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville on Saturday, then continue with games on Monday and Tuesday.

Chuck Thompson can be reached at 910-247-9133 or cthompson@www.bladenjournal.com.