Smithfield/Bladen We Care

WHITE LAKE — For the 31st year, Bladen We Care will present its fundraising golf tournament on April 28.

This year the tournament will be called “The Smithfield Bladen We Care Byron H. Gooden Memorial Golf Tournament,” as Smithfield is the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors.

The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives.

All money raised will be used to assist needy healthcare situations in Bladen County.

Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

***

Bladenboro Rotary Club

BLADENBORO — The 24th annual Bladenboro Rotary Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, May 12, at Land-O-Lake Golf Course near Whiteville.

Since 1998, this tournament has raised more than $93,000 to fund scholarships for Bladenboro High School and West Bladen High School seniors.

The cost of a hole sponsorship is $100 and a team entry is $300. Make checks payable to “Bladenboro Rotary Club” and mail to: Bladenboro Rotary Club, 805 Fifth St., Bladenboro, NC 28320

Call 910-876-2252 or 910-674-1995 for information.

***

Elizabethtown Rotary Club

WHITE LAKE — The Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup golf tournament will be held May 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The proceeds will help fund the local scholarships given by the local Rotary Club.

Entry fee is $300 per team or $60 per player. The format will be a Captain’s Choice and the entry fee will include registration and breakfast with prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and a hole in one.

There will be 50/50 raffles, and mulligans for purchase. Hole sponsors are also available for $150.

For information, call Michael Leinwand at 910-876-1030 or email him at michael.leinwant@gmail.com.