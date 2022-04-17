FAYETTEVILLE – East Bladen was held to just two hits Saturday in the opening round of the Bulldog Easter Baseball Tournament by host Terry Sanford. Add to that six errors by the Eagles and the result was a 12-2 loss.

The Bulldogs got on the board quickly with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, using a pair of hits and four walks. The home team added five runs in the second inning to extend the lead to 8-0.

East Bladen put a run on the board in the top of the third when Marlan Davis and Chase Starkloff each drew a walk ahead of a Terry Sanford error that scored Davis.

The Bulldogs got that run back in the bottom of the inning and one more run in the fourth inning pushed the lead to 10-1.

In the top of the fifth, Coleman Tatum led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an error to cut the deficit to 10-2.

Terry Sanford ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth thanks to two hits, a walk, and error and a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Johnson and Ethan Johnson had the only two hits for the Eagles.

Britt Sasser went the distance on the hill for the Eagles, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

East Bladen is now 8-7 overall. The Eagles will face South View on Monday at 10 a.m.