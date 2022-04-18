HOCKEY

— The Colorado Avalanche have the top seed in the Western Conference after beating the Carolina Hurricanes this weekend. The Avs have won nine straight and play again Monday night.

The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for points during a season in club history.

BASEBALL

— Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the broadcast booth.

Martinez said in a statement released by Sportsnet that Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.

Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City and Milwaukee. He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

— Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25.

He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

— Oklahoma captured its fifth NCAA women’s gymnastics title Saturday, rallying from last after the first rotation to the top spot at the end behind a stellar performance from junior Ragan Smith.

The Sooners posted a team score of 198.200, just ahead of Florida at 198.075. Utah finished third at 197.750 while Auburn and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee finished off its best season in program history by finishing fourth.

A year after finishing a narrow second to Michigan, the Sooners returned to the top by surging after a so-so performance on floor exercise left them trailing. Oklahoma responded by posting the best scores on each of the final three events, including a steely set on balance beam as Florida closed the gap on floor exercise a few feet away.

Florida senior and NCAA all-around champion Trinity Thomas posted the meet’s only perfect 10 with a brilliant performance on floor to bring the Gators within a tenth of a point.

HORSE RACING

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31.

The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm’s Cynthia Grisolia.

Owner-trainer Felix Montserrate acquired Zippy Chippy in 1995 by trading a 1988 Ford truck for him.

The gelding’s pedigree suggested he had potential to achieve success on the track, coming from a line that included such famed horses as Buckpasser, Bold Ruler, 1943 Triple Crown winner Count Fleet, Man o’ War, Native Dancer, and La Troienne, one of the most influential broodmares of the 20th century.

Alas, it was not to be.

Zippy Chippy never won, but he came close. He finished second eight times and was third 12 times, with career earnings of $30,834. Eventually, he was banned from competing at several tracks for such antics as refusing to break from the starting gate.