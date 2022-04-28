WHITE LAKE — The East Bladen golf team and two individuals from the West Bladen team have qualified for the Class 2A Mid-East Golf Regional.

The Eagles’ Connor Britt, Jake Lewis, Chase Knight and Bailey Williams took fourth place with a score of 362 Monday in the SAC-7 Tournament played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and, coupled with their season scoring average of 382.5, qualified them for the regionals.

Midway and Clinton finished first and second, respectively.

For West Bladen, Trenton Meares carded an 83, which was good for eighth place; Isaac Mendoza had an 86 and finished 10th, good enough for the final regional spot. The Knights finished third in the tournament with a 356.

For East Bladen, Britt carded an 87, Williams had a 91, Knights scored a 92 and Lewis had a 92.

The Class 2A Mid-East Regional will be played Monday, May 2, at The River Golf Club at Lake Royale in Louisburg.