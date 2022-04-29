Devon Lloyd is selected No. 27 in the first round

The second college football player in the past two years with connections to Bladen County was drafted during the NFL Draft on Thursday.

During the Draft’s first round in Las Vegas, Devin Lloyd — a linebacker from Utah University — had his name read by Commissioner Roger Goodell as the 27th overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lloyd is the son of Joe Lloyd — a former football player at East Bladen — and Ronyta Johnson of Bladen County.

Lloyd’s selection comes a couple of years after East Bladen and N.C. State grad Larrell Murchison was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Lloyd, 23, is a 6-foot, 3-inch and 235-pound inside linebacker who was born in Kansas City, Missouri. With his father being a 26-year military veteran, he moved around from time to time and attended Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, California.

While in high school, Lloyd played safety, wide receiver and punter but was listed as only a three-star college recruit and received just one Power 5 offer — and accepted it to play at Utah. His other offers at the time came from Colorado State, UNLV, Utah State, San Jose State and Sacramento State.

With the Utes

Lloyd was redshirted his freshman season in 2017 and was a backup during his sophomore year. He did get into 14 games and recorded six tackles at linebacker.

He became a starter in his third year and recorded 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception — which he returned for a touchdown. In 2020, he played in just five games and made 48 tackles with two sacks. As a senior in 2021, Lloyd played in all of the Utes’m 14 games and had 66 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions — including a pick-six in the PAC-12 championship.

His collegiate honors include first-team All Pac-12 and a consensus first-team All-American selection.

Lloyd was the second linebacker selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the first being Quay Walker by the Green Bay Packers at No. 22.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.