Softball nipped 2-1; baseball also falls

DUNN — East Bladen poured six goals into the net in the first half Friday at Midway, then booted home three more in the second half to finish the match with a 9-0 conference win.

It was also the Lady Eagles’ — who are now 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the SAC-7 — eighth shutout of the season and sixth straight.

But the highlight came from the foot of Maya McDonald. Seven times.

The Lady Eagles’ senior scored a double hat trick plus one — seven goals to lead East Bladen. She also added a pair of assists in the match.

Cydney Campbell and Jackie Medina-Leal each scored a goal. Acee Campbell recorded three assists, Leah McGill had an assist, Ievona Ward had an assist and Cydney Campbell had an assist.

The Lady Eagles outshot Midway by a 23-2 margin.

In goal, Reese Hester recorded two saves to earn the win.

East Bladen will go on the road for a first-place, conference showdown with Clinton on Tuesday before hosting the Lady Dark Horses on Friday.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Eagles suffered a tough 2-1 loss on Friday in a conference game against Midway, which flipped the script from the two teams’ previous game.

East Bladen, now 8-7 overall and 6-3 in the SAC-7, will need to sweep Clinton this week to secure the conference’s No. 2 spot for the state playoffs. The Lady Eagles will play at Clinton on Tuesday and host the Lady Dark Horses on Friday.

BASEBALL

The visiting Eagles’ bats were kept cool Friday, held to just three hits by Midway pitching, and the Raiders took advantage of five East Bladen errors to take an 11-0, five-inning conference win.

Midway plated two runs in the home half of the second inning, then erupted for six runs in the third inning for an 8-0 advantage.

The Raiders tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal the victory.

With the loss, the Eagles fell to 8-11 overall and 4-6 in the SAC-7. East Bladen will travel to face Clinton on Tuesday before hosting the Dark Knights in the regular-season finale on Thursday.