Softball, soccer teams

drop conference tilts

CLINTON — The visiting Eagles of East Bladen rode a 10-hit attack to a 7-1 SAC-7 thumping of Clinton on Wednesday.

East Bladen got on the board first with a run in the second inning, the added three more in the third for a 4-0 edge.

The Dark Horses nicked the Eagles for a run in the home half of the third, but East Bladen tacked on a run in the sixth and two more on the seventh to seal the win.

Evan Pait, Lee Barnes and Britt Sasser each collected two hits for the Eagles. Barnes also drove in three runs.

On the hill, Pait worked 5.2 innings and struck out nine Clinton hitters. Sasser finished up, going 1.1 innings.

The win improved East Bladen to 9-11 overall and 5-6 in the conference. The Eagles were scheduled to host Clinton in the regular-season finale on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Eagles dropped a 10-5 conference decision to Clinton on Wednesday, a loss that will keep East Bladen in third place.

The Lady Eagles are now 9-8 overall and 7-4 in the SAC-7. They were scheduled to host Clinton in the regular-season finale on Thursday.

SOCCER

East Bladen suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Clinton on the road by a 9-0 verdict.

The Lady Dark Horses scored eight goals in the first half and added one in the second half.

The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the SAC-7.

East Bladen was scheduled to host Clinton on Thursday in a return match.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.