PRO BASKETBALL

— Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said.

The procedure will be done Thursday. The Nets said the decision was made after consultation with multiple back specialists.

Simmons sat out this entire season. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns. After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning.

The Nets originally said he had back spasms but later said the problem was a herniated disk. Simmons eventually resumed workouts and hoped to make his debut during the playoffs, but that plan was scrapped when he experienced more pain.

Simmons will have a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of the disk is removed.

PRO FOOTBALL

— The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.

The schedule for the three NFL games in London next season was also announced, with the Green Bay Packers becoming the final team to play in Europe.

The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham, a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

On Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played games there for seven straight seasons until 2019 before playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The final international game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

SOCCER

— Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half, added a second goal in the 80th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Pumas 3-0 to win the CONCACAF Champions League title.

The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.

Nicolas Lodeiro added a final punctuation in the 88th minute with his third goal of the final after he scored both Seattle goals on penalty kicks in the first leg last week in Mexico City when the sides played to a 2-2 draw.

The title earned Seattle a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup and added to a full trophy case that includes U.S. Open Cup titles, an MLS Supporters’ Shield and two MLS Cup titles.

TENNIS

— Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open.

Nadal showed few signs of rust in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.

The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

— Total prize money at the French Open will be about 7% higher this year than it was for the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 — with an increase of 35% for players who lose in the first round of singles — but the singles champions will each receive slightly less than they did three years ago.

The French Tennis Federation announced it will hand out a total of 43.6 million euros (about $46 million) in 2022.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins on May 22, with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova as the reigning champions.

COLLEGE SPORTS

— Wichita State fired athletic director Darron Boatright amid growing criticism over the university’s inability to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.

Sarah Adams, the school’s senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, will become interim athletic director while a search is conducted for Boatright’s replacement.