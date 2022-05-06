DUBLIN — Six Lady Knights scored on Thursday to lead West Bladen to a 6-1 non-conference victory over visiting Pender.

The win improved the Lady Knights to 9-4 overall.

West Bladen took a 1-0 lead in the first half, which stood up until halftime, then put five goals on the board in the second half to seal the win. The Lady Patriots scored their goal in the second half to avoid the shutout.

Nadia Diaz Deleon, Brookee’ Singletary, Eliana Padilla, Hannah Hester, Lainey Autry and Mauri Flores-Ulloa each scored goals for the Lady Knights. Autry also tallied a pair of assists, while Jazmy Funez Aranda, Shamaria Jackson and Hester each recorded an assist.

Briana Carranza Toledo was credited with three saves in the nets for West Bladen to earn the win.

The Lady Knights will travel to Tabor City on Wednesday for a non-conference match against South Columbus in the regular season finale.