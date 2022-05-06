ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but came up short in a SAC-7 game against visiting Clinton, 6-4, on Thursday.

The Eagles were held to just three hits in the game.

The Dark Horses took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Eagles cut the deficit in half with a run in the home half of the inning.

Four straight scoreless innings followed before Clinton scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 advantage. The Dark Horses added two more runs in the seventh before East Bladen threatened to 6-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

For East Bladen, Coleman Tatum got the start on the hill, highlighted by seven strikeouts. Britt Sasser relieved and worked two innings, striking out three. Eagles pitching gave up 10 hits.

The loss drops East Bladen to 9-12 overall, 5-7 in conference.