ELIZABETHTOWN — Laura Davisson fanned 10 hitters and went 3-for-4 at the plate to help lead East Bladen to a 9-3 conference win over Clinton in the regular-season softball finale.

The Lady Eagles put three runs on the board in the home half of the second inning but, after a scoreless third, the visitors scored twice in the top of the fourth to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

East Bladen got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 advantage. — then added a run in the fifth.

Clinton nicked Davisson for a run in the sixth, but the Lady eagles erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.

In the circle, Davisson went the distance, giving up just one earned run on three hits, no walks and the 10 strikeouts.

At the plate, Davisson was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Karli Priest went 3-for-4; Mollie Tollar was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Martha Simmons was 2-for-5 with an RBI; and Emma Turbeville went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

East Bladen improved to 10-8 overall and 8-4.