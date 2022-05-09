RALEIGH — East Bladen was handed a lengthy bus trip to open the state’s Class 2A baseball playoffs on Tuesday.

Seeding and brackets were finalized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and the Eagles drew the short straw — seeded No. 31 in the East Region with a trip to Camden to face the No. 2-seeded Camden County Bruins.

East Bladen, 9-12 overall out of the SAC-7, is being send 241 miles up the coast to face the Northeastern Coastal Conference’s top team. The Bruins are 18-5 overall.

Other teams from the SAC-7 and region with Class 2A playoff berths include:

— No. 5 seed Midway, 13-8, will host No. 28 seed Clinton, 10-11.

— No. 12 seed St. Pauls, 17-6, will host No. 21 seed Greene Central, 10-11.

— No. 4 seed Whiteville, 17-3, will host No. 29 seed Eastern Wayne, 10-12.

— No. 14 seed Fairmont, 16-5, will host No. 19 seed Granville Central, 11-7.